IPL 2021 Suspended: Australian contingent to reach Maldives by chartered flight

Australia has sealed its borders to travellers from India until May 15 due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the postponement of the League.

The 38-member Australian contingent that has players, coaches, umpires and commentators, chose to wait in Maldives until the borders re-open.

IPL 2021: BCCI to help arrange charter flights for Australian players via Maldives or SL, says CA

"All Australians are assembling in Delhi beginning today and from there they will head to Maldives by a chartered flight," a KKR team official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey, who is the only Australian to have tested positive, however will have to stay back to serve a 10-day quarantine in India.

IPL 2021: Australia commentator Michael Slater leaves bio-bubble, lands in Maldives: Report

Cricket-turned-commentator Michael Slater has already reached Maldives.

The IPL organisers on Tuesday postponed the tournament for an indefinite period after four Indians players tested positive for the virus, that made its way into the bio-secure bubble.