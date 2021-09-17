IPL 2021: The players closing in on personal milestones and records heading into second phase

Virat Kohli

The RCB skipper, who became the first player in IPL to cross 6000 runs, is all set to make his 200th appearance in the cash-rich league and is also closing in on 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli is 71 runs away from becoming the fifth player to reach the milestone following the likes of David Warner, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard.

Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians skipper, who made his 200th appearance in IPL, is closing on a few milestones. Rohit is 3 maximums away from 400 sixes in T20 cricket. Although it seems unrealistic, the Mumbai Indians opener is 520 runs away from 6000 runs in IPL and 685 runs away from 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians to four titles, is 3 appearances away from leading a team in 150 matches in T20 cricket.

MS Dhoni

Captain cool, who completed 150 dismissals behind the stumps and made his 200th appearance as captain of CSK, is approaching 5000 runs in IPL. Dhoni is 331 runs away from achieving the milestone. He is also 142 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket.

Quinton de Kock

The South African wicketkeeper-batsman, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is 98 runs away from completing 7000 runs in T20 cricket. The keeper is also 1 catch away from his 150th catch in T20 cricket and 9 dismissals away from 200 T20 career dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik

The Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman is 54 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL and 10 fours away from 400 fours in IPL. He is also 10 big hits away from 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

Suresh Raina and Ajinkya Rahane

The CSK batsman Raina, who made his 200th IPL appearance, is 509 runs away from completing 6000 runs in IPL, while the Delhi Capitals batsman Rahane, who made his 150th appearance in IPL earlier this year, is 59 runs away from completing 4000 runs in the cash-rich league and 4 maximums away from 100 T20 sixes.

Kieron Pollard

The big West Indies all-rounder, who plies his trade for Mumbai Indians in IPL, is two scalps away from 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

Chris Gayle

The monster in T20 format, Gayle, who breaks milestones or sets records every time he takes the field, is closing on 5000 runs in IPL. The big-hitting West Indian needs 50 runs to achieve the milestone.

Manish Pandey and Chris Lynn

The Sunrisers Hyderabad middle-order main stay, Pandey is 56 runs away from completing 6000 runs in T20 cricket. The Australian batsman, who is part of the Mumbai Indians squad, is 75 runs away from completing 6000 runs in T20 cricket.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha

Punjab Kings skipper Rahul is 22 runs away from completing 3000 runs in IPL, while his Karnataka teammate and opening partner is 50 runs away from 2000 runs in IPL. Sunrisers wicketkeeper-batsman Saha is 13 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL and 3 catches away from 100 T20 catches.

Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips and Liam Livingstone

Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer is 25 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket, while Rajasthan Royals pair, New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips is 2 runs away from achieving the same feat and English all-rounder is 50 runs away from reaching the same milestone.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Trent Bout, Umesh Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni and Chris Morris

DC's Ashwin is 1 scalp away from his 250th wicket in T20 cricket, while his teammate and senior spinner Mishra is 5 scalps away from surpassing Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker in IPL. He currently has 166 wickets, while veteran Malinga has 170 wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians pacer Boult needs one wicket, DC's Umesh Yadav needs two wickets and Royals pacer Kulkarni needs three wickets for their 150th wicket in T20 cricket. Royals all-rounder Morris is 6 sclaps away from 100 wickets in IPL.

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner

MI all-rounder Pandya is 5 maximums and 9 fours away from 100 sixes and fours in IPL, while SRH's Warner is 653 runs away from completing 6000 runs. DC opener Dhawan is 6 fifties away from 50 fifties in IPL and 423 runs away from completing 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League.