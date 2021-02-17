IPL 2021: These 4 bowlers may attract big bids in auction room

1. Tim Southee (Base price: Rs 75 Lakh)

New Zealand pacer Southee will be the centre of attraction for franchises that are looking to add an experienced wicket-taking bowler to their bowling line-up. Southee, who holds the seventh rank in the ICC's T20I Bowling Rankings, has 87 wickets under his belt in 73 innings for New Zealand in T20Is. During the T20I series against Pakistan in December, Southee performed brilliantly. In the third T20I against Pakistan, the pacer returned with figures of 2/25 from his four overs while in the second match of the series, he scalped four wickets and gave away just 21 runs. Considering his recent run of form in the shortest format of the game, Southee would be one of the players who the franchises would be really interested in. He has set his base price at INR 75 lakh.

2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Base price: Rs 1.5 crore)

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also likely to attract good bids in the upcoming auction, given the player's abilities. He is the third-ranked player in the ICC's T20I Bowling Rankings and was one of the players released by Kings XI Punjab. He has played 19 matches for Afghanistan and taken 25 wickets. He has set his base price at INR 1.5 crore.

3. Umesh Yadav (Base price: Rs 1 crore)

India pacer Umesh Yadav is also up for grabs in the auction after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He did not play that many games in the last edition of the IPL 2020. In the 2019 edition, he played 11 games and took eight wickets while in the 2018 edition, Umesh had 20 wickets from 14 matches. Overall, the pacer has played 121 games in the IPL and has 119 wickets under his belt. He has set his base price at INR 1 crore.

4. Sheldon Cottrell (Base price: Rs 1 crore)

West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell, who ranks eighth in the ICC's T20I Bowling Rankings, is also among the top contenders to get a good bid from the franchises, who are looking for a pacer. Cottrell has a considerable experience in the shortest format of the game, having played 30 T20I matches for West Indies. In the last edition of the tournament, Cottrell took six wickets from as many games for Kings XI Punjab. The pacer has set his base price at INR 1 crore.