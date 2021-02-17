IPL 2021: These 5 players can get big bids in IPL auction

1. Dawid Malan (Base Price: Rs 1.5 crore)

Not many times it would have happed that a batsman who is ranked number one in the shortest format of the game hasn't yet featured in the cash-rich tournament. Malan, the England batsman will be on the watch list of many teams especially the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who are looking for a replacement for former Australian cricketer Shane Watson.

2. Alex Hales (Base Price: Rs: 1.5 crore)

A flamboyant right-handed batsman, Hales will bank upon his recent outing in the Big Bash League (BBL) which has also prompted former cricketers to advocate for his inclusion in the England side for the T20I World Cup slated to be played in India later this year. Hales smashed 543 runs at a strike-rate of 161.60 in BBL and will be on the radar of the sides who are looking to make the most of the first six overs in the upcoming showpiece event. Wicket-keeper batsmen are the heart of any side as they tend to have a broader perspective of field settings which can be handy in the shortest format.

3. Alex Carey (Base Price: Rs 1.5 crore)

It was unfortunate for the Australian wicket-keeper batsman Carey who had to warm the bench for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 despite coming into the tournament on the back of a match-winning hundred against England in September last year. Carey whacked a 62-ball century against Brisbane Heat in the recently concluded BBL. The classy left-hander has been released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction and will be on the watchlist of teams who wants to bolster their middle order.

4. Mohammed Azharuddeen (Base Price: Rs 20 Lakhs)

Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen hogged the limelight when he smashed a 37-ball century to guide his side to an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in January. A wicket-keeper batsman Azharuddeen can be key to any IPL franchise considering the base price he has been set on just Rs 20 lakh. With his ability to score some quick runs at the top the opening batsman can expect teams bidding for him in the auction.

5. Shahrukh Khan (Base Price: Rs 20 Lakh)

Tamil Nadu's swashbuckling batsman Shahrukh Khan might have smashed a customary 18 runs off seven balls in the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but he played a key role when the side was struggling to even qualify for the semifinals. Shahrukh slammed 40 runs in 19 balls to rescue Tamil Nadu against Himachal Pradesh in the quarterfinals as the Dinesh Karthik-led side chased down the target with 13 balls to spare. Sharukh could be well on the CSK watchlist considering the yellow army had a poor show with the bat in the last year's edition.