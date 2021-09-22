IPL 2021: Trent Boult not getting carried away with Mumbai Indians record against KKR

The defending champions Mumbai Indians have beaten KKR 22 times in the 28 meetings between the two sides so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Kolkata-based franchise winning only on six ocassions.

Even during last season in UAE, MI did the double over KKR and the five-time champions have the chance to do the same this season as well, having won the reverse fixture by 10 runs earlier this year in April.

Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the same venue where Rohit Sharma's side registered a 49-runs and 8-wicket wins in IPL 2020.

IPL 2021: MI vs KKR: Preview, Date, IST time, Live telecast, Live streaming details

Although MI have a better record against KKR in the cash-rich league, Boult believes that history does not matter in the T20 format and it's all about 'starting afresh'.

"It is more about starting afresh, every game is such a big game, every match is important now. History is history, it is nice to have previous results against them, but they are a quality side and we would not take them lightly," said Boult during a virtual press conference.

The 32-year-old Boult like most of the international or overseas cricketers also felt that competing in the IPL is good preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in the UAE and Oman in October-November.

"You could probably not have any better build-up to the tournament like the T20 World Cup. The focus is on what's on for the next couple of weeks, but in terms of preparation, it is very good.

"Conditions can change quite quickly but having to deal with the heat and humidity is a big challenge at this stage. It is going to be interesting to see how conditions move over the course of the next few weeks," Boult concluded.

IPL 2021: Will Mumbai Indians duo Rohit and Hardik return against KKR? Boult gives update

Boult will be part of the New Zealand team for the T20 World Cup, but before that the left-arm pacer and Mumbai Indians will look to get back to winning ways after suffering a 20-run loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (September 19).

MI, who are placed in fourth position currently, will play an in-form KKR, who are on six points and in the sixth position after thumping RCB for a 9-wicket victory on Monday (September 20).

Eoin Morgan's KKR also have a chance to pip MI to foruth place with a victory. So, the reigning champions are up against it as they look to seal a play-off spot in IPL 2021.

(With PTI inputs)