IPL 2021: Umpires Nitin Menon and Paul Reiffel pull out

The PTI news agency reported that Menon, a resident of Indore, has left the IPL bio-bubble after his wife and mother tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ICC panel umpire Menon was recently praised for his work during India's home series against England.

"Yes, Nitin (Menon) has left as his immediate family members have COVID-19 and he isn't currently in a mental state to conduct games," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said.

In Reiffel's case, it is presumed that the Australian government's decision to impose a travel ban from India in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases led to his quick departure.

Many Australian players including Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye recently pulled out of the tournament, citing similar seasons.

Menon is the second Indian to pull out of IPL 2021 after ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandram Ashwin.

The Delhi Capitals offie went home after all his family members tested COVID-19 positive.

Despite a spate of pull outs, the BCCI has no plans to call off the tournament and has categorically said that it will go ahead as per schedule.

BCCI interim CEO Hemang Amin has assured all players and support staff that they remain safe in the bio-bubble.

The PTI news agency added that BCCI is likely to replace Menon and Reiffel with two of its own pool of umpires.

The IPL 2021 which began on April 9 in two Indian cities -- Chennai and Mumbai -- has now moved to Ahmedabad and the national capital in New Delhi.

The final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.