IPL 2021: Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 6000 runs in Indian Premier League

Kohli, who needed 52 runs to reach the milestone, hammered 72 off 47 balls and stitched together a 181 run partnership for the opening wicket with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a sensational century as RCB claimed a thumping 10-wicket victory over RR with 21 balls to spare in Match 16 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The RCB skipper leads the run-scorers list of the IPL with 6018 runs in 196 matches, while Suresh Raina (5448 runs in 197 matches), Shikhar Dhawan (5428 in 182 matches), David Warner (5384 in 146 matches) and Rohit Sharma (5368 in 204 matches) are next four on the list.

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR, Match 16 Highlights: Sensational Padikkal, Kohli guide RCB to 10-wicket victory over RR

Kohli also has 5 centuries and 40 fifties to his name in the cash-rich league. In the centuries list he is one behind Chris Gayle, who leads the chart with 6 centuries and in the fifties list, he is third behind Warner (49) and Dhawan (43). He is also fifth in the list for leading six-hitters with 204 maximums, while he is third in the list for fours with 518 fours.