IPL 2021: Virat Kohli completes 10000 T20 runs, becomes first Indian to scale Mount 10K

Kohli who needed 13 runs in the match against Mumbai Indians walked into the middle to open the innings for RCB after opposition captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited him to bat first. Kohli - who started the innings on a confident note in a must-win game for his side - smashed his India teammate Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary and later a six off consecutive deliveries to achieve this milestone.

Kohli thus became the fifth batsman overall to scale Mount 10K in his T20 career. The 33-year-old, who is the top-scorer in IPL with 6134 runs (before the start of this game), looked set from the moment he stepped in the middle.

Chris Gayle (14275*), Kieron Pollard (11195*), Shoaib Malik (10808*) and David Warner (10019*) are the other batters to have amassed 10000 T20 runs before Kohli.

1

50863

Kohli - who slammed a brilliant half-century in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - looked poised for another big knock and notched up his 42nd IPL fifty.

Earlier this month, Kohli achieved a major landmark in his career when he made his 200th IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore when he stepped in the middle against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

He became the fifth player in the IPL to achieve this feat but the first player to play all those 200 matches for a single franchise. The last man to go past that 200-match mark was Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, RCB and MI are locking horns in Match 39 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (September 26).

Virat Kohli-led RCB and Rohit Sharma's MI come into the second match of Sunday's double-header on the back of successive defeats to similar opponents in Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB, who ended the first phase with a defeat, have carried that form into the second phase as they suffered their seventh straight loss in UAE. But, Kohli's men are still in the race for a play-off spot.