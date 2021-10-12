IPL 2021: Will Andre Russell play remaining matches for KKR? Eoin Morgan gives update

After an injury on September 26, Russell has missed most part of KKR's UAE leg of IPL 2021. The West Indian all-rounder, who limped out during defeat to Chennai Super Kings earlier this season, has missed five matches to be precise.

Despite missing the services of Russell, KKR went on to clinch a play-off spot and also went a mile further with an impressive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Monday (October 11).

And after the match, Morgan gave some good news for the KKR faithful as the skipper revealed that Russell, who has a Grade 2 hamstring tear, is working hard with the medical team to be fully fit for Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (October 13).

"Andre has a Grade 2 hamstring tear, and it's only been a couple of weeks since that injury. He has worked incredibly hard along with our medical team with intensive rehabilitation to try and get himself back on the park," Morgan said in the post-match press conference.

However, with Shakib Al Hasan filling in for the West Indian very well and the next match being played at Sharjah, KKR would not want to rush Russell back.

On Russell's possible return to the 11, Morgan said KKR will take a decision on his availability after how the all-rounder presents himself in the next two days.

"We only have 48 hours before the next game. So we'll have to take that decision (on whether he is fit to play) based on how he presents himself tomorrow (Tuesday) and the next day," he added.

Russell has scored 183 runs and taken 11 wickets from his 10 appearances so far in IPL 2021. His return will be a massive boost to KKR, but Shakib too has done well when called upon and on the Sharjah wicket, the Bangladeshi all-rounder will be useful.

And if KKR get past DC in the Qualifier 2, the final will be contested against Chennai Super Kings on Friday (October 15) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, a venue that Russell can come in handy.

So, Morgan and co will hope to seal the final spot and have Russell fit and ready for the summit clash. Russell's fitness is not only a worry for KKR, but for West Indies, who have selected the all-rounder for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which takes place in UAE and Oman.