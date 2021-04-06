IPL 2021: Will try my level best to lead Delhi Capitals to an IPL title: Captain Rishabh Pant

"I would like to thank all the coaches and the owners for giving me this opportunity and I am looking forward to making most of this opportunity. We haven't won a title yet and I will try my level best to get a title this year.

“We've been playing nicely as a team for the last two-three years and our preparations are going on well. Everyone looks in a great frame of mind. Everyone is giving their 100 percent and is happy in the team environment, and that's what you want as a Captain," said the 23-year-old.

When asked about the influence of Head Coach Ricky Ponting on the team, Pant said, "He (Ricky) has been so amazing for us in the last two-three years. He brings energy to the team and as a player when you see your coach and you're thinking this is the man from whom you can learn a lot, then nothing is better than that. Hopefully, we will cross the line this year, with the help of Ricky and the whole team."

The wicketkeeper-batsman is really looking forward to going toe-to-toe against MS Dhoni in Delhi Capitals' first encounter against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 10 April 2021.

"My first match as Captain will be against Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai. It will be a good experience for me as I have learned a lot from him. I have my own experience as a player as well. I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK," signed off Pant.

