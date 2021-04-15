IPL 2021: Williamson is coming along well, says Bayliss

The David Warner-led Sunrisers have suffered back-to-back loses -- against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers -- as the clamours for Williamson's inclusion in the playing eleven increases.

"Kane Williamson is out having a bit of a run now. He trained on one of the days - we had two days' practice before this game and he practised on one of those days so he's coming along," said Bayliss during the virtual press conference after the heartbreaking six-run loss to RCB in Chennai.

In Match 6 of IPL 2021 against RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, SRH were well well on course to register their first win of the tournament after having restricted the opposition to 149.

However a triple strike from left-rm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed derailed the SRH chase as they fell short by six runs.

IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: Match Stats and Records

The win also propelled RCB to the top of IPL 2021 standings.

After two days of rest, SRH play their next game against champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Saturday (April 17).

Williamson could make his much-awaited return in that crunch game as the Hyderabad-based franchise seek their first win of IPL 2021.