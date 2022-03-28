IPL 2022 5th Match: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction

1 Squads

SRH Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

2 Playing 11

SRH: 1 Rahul Tripathi, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Kane Williamson (captain), 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan.

RR: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Jos Buttler (Wk), 4 Sanju Samson (captain), 5 Shimron Hetmyer/Rassie van der Dussen, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 James Neesham, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna.

3 Dream 11 Fantasy Picks

1 Sanju Samson, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Devdutt Padikkal, 5 Abdul Samad, 6 James Neesham, 7 Washington Sundar, 8. Marco Jansen, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Umran Malik.

Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson, Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttle

4 Team News

SRH: Sunrisers would want to forget a forgettable IPL 2021, when they finished as the 8th placed team. They have overhauled the side centring around captain Kane Williamson. They would expect some big things from West Indian Nicholas Pooran and their Indian youngsters like Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, etc.

RR: Under Sanju Samson, they have a strong and balanced squad, perhaps the best among the 10 teams on paper. The Royals would like to see that translate into on-field performances, and will be eager to make a statement performance against the Hyderabad side. That their players are available from the first match itself is a blessing for them in terms of strategy.

5 Match Prediction

On the paper, Rajasthan has a stronger and balanced squad and they will start as favourites.