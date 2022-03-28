Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022 5th Match: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction

By Karun
IPL 2022 5th Match: SRH vs RR Dream11 (Image: Twitter)
IPL 2022 5th Match: SRH vs RR Dream11 (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 28: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have been IPL champions but those feats came such long years ago, even their memory would now have been fogged. They would want a shot at the title in IPL 2022.

When they square off against each other on Tuesday (March 29), both RR, under Sanju Samson, and SRH, led by Kane Williamson, would be eager to start off the block in a riveting manner.

Here then, we have for you details like squads, playing 11, Dream11 picks and Match Prediction. Do make your own calculations based on the tips.

1 Squads

1 Squads

SRH Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

RR Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

2 Playing 11

2 Playing 11

SRH: 1 Rahul Tripathi, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Kane Williamson (captain), 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Umran Malik, 11 T Natarajan.

RR: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Jos Buttler (Wk), 4 Sanju Samson (captain), 5 Shimron Hetmyer/Rassie van der Dussen, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 James Neesham, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna.

3 Dream 11 Fantasy Picks

3 Dream 11 Fantasy Picks

1 Sanju Samson, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Devdutt Padikkal, 5 Abdul Samad, 6 James Neesham, 7 Washington Sundar, 8. Marco Jansen, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Umran Malik.

Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson, Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttle

4 Team News

4 Team News

SRH: Sunrisers would want to forget a forgettable IPL 2021, when they finished as the 8th placed team. They have overhauled the side centring around captain Kane Williamson. They would expect some big things from West Indian Nicholas Pooran and their Indian youngsters like Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, etc.

RR: Under Sanju Samson, they have a strong and balanced squad, perhaps the best among the 10 teams on paper. The Royals would like to see that translate into on-field performances, and will be eager to make a statement performance against the Hyderabad side. That their players are available from the first match itself is a blessing for them in terms of strategy.

5 Match Prediction

5 Match Prediction

On the paper, Rajasthan has a stronger and balanced squad and they will start as favourites.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | GT vs LSG Telecast info
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 4 March 28 2022, 07:30 PM
Gujarat
Lucknow
Predict Now
Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments