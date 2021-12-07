IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Team Predicted Players List, Captain, Coach, Home Ground

But from IPL 2022, there will be two new teams based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Here we are looking at the possible playing 11 of Ahmedabad team owned by the CVC Capitals

These could be the players they might opt to pick ahead of auction and then would buy from the pool during the auction. Currently, they have a purse of Rs 90 crore.

1 Openers

Faf du Plessis: The South African was the second highest scorer in the IPL 2021, four runs behind Chennai Super Kings team-mate Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the CSK could not retain him and the South African will be in the mega auction pool. The Ahmedabad team can gun for Faf as he still a very productive T20 opener.

Devdutt Padikkal: He is a young opener who came through the Royal Challengers Bangalore and his performances for the RCB was the cornerstone in his march to the Indian team. But the Bangalore side had parted ways with him and the Ahmedabad team can look to unite him with Faf. It will also give them a left-right combination at the top.

No 3: Robin Uthappa: This position is quite important in any format of the game. Uthappa fits this bill perfectly as he has opened the innings too and played in the middle-order as well. The Karnataka man could be that experienced link between openers and middle-order. He can use the Power Play well, or keep his end going in the middle-overs. Uthappa showed some fine form for the CSK in the latter stages of the match when he replaced Suresh Raina in the 11.

No 4: Ishan Kishan: The wicketkeeper batsman was released by Mumbai Indians. He is an explosive presence in the crease and keep adding to the board quite effortlessly. It would be a good addition for Ahmedabad as Kishan is still in his early 20s and gives the team a long-term option too.

No 5: Eoin Morgan (Captain): The England white ball captain’s form with the bat remains a concern. But Morgan is an excellent captain and man manager as he showed with England and Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahmedabad would like to have the presence of someone like Morgan at the helm and build a team around him. After all a strong leader can make a team look even stronger.

No 6: Ben Stokes (all-rounder): The England all-rounder could not find a place in the retained players list of Rajasthan Royals. Stokes brings a lot of value to the team as he is quite flexible in the batting order, can give good four overs and remains a superb fielder. There could be some doubts over his availability but his participation in the Ashes will cast away a lot of doubts. There might not be a great deal of competition for Stokes because of that doubt factor, and Ahmedabad might be able to land a steal deal.

No 7: Shakib al Hasan (all-rounder): The Bangladesh all-rounder was released by Kolkata Knight Riders. He gives the team good options in bowling and batting and is one of the most experienced campaigners in world cricket.

No 8: R Ashwin: The veteran India off-spinner has underwent a revival of fortunes in his white ball career since getting included in the squad for T20 World Cup 2021. He has been released by Delhi Capitals and Ahmedabad could target him because he remains a brilliant match winner and a handy lower order batsman. He could also contribute immensely as a leadership group member too.

No 9: Mohammed Shami: Shami had a few good outings for Punjab Kings but could not find a place in the retained players list. He can be a solid presence upfront or at the death with his variations and skills. He was the highest wicket-taker for Kings with 19 wickets from 14 games and the economy of 7.3 too was alright in the format.

10: Chetan Sakariya: The young India left-arm pacer has impressed a lot of people during IPL 2021 and it was not a big surprise when he received a call for India team for the series against Sri Lanka. He would be a worthy addition for Ahmedabad outfit and one also offers a lot of potential to develop as he gains lot more experience.

11: Ravi Bishnoi: Few young players have impressed as much as the young leg-spinner who was released by Punjab Kings albeit quite surprisingly. He had a good season for them in IPL 2021, taking 12 wickets from 9 matches and his economy too stood at a good 6.34. But he failed to get a retained contract and Ahmedabad should look to add him to the squad.