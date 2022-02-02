IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 40 Lakh and INR 30 Lakh Base Price

The two-day auction will see as many as 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players from associate nations go under the hammer with ten teams, including the two new franchises bidding to build their teams for the upcoming IPL seasons.

Team Ahmedabad and Lucknow Super Giants will join the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indian, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals from the IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 50 lakh Base Price

While 230 players feature in the higher base price categories - 2 Crore, 1.5 Crore, 1 Crore, 75 Lakh and 50 Lakh, 26 players have registered themselves in the INR 40 Lakh and 30 Lakh base price brackets.

Unlike the higher category list that saw mostly capped players, the INR 30 Lakh and INR 40 Lakh list is mostly dominated by uncapped or associate players.

Only 17 players are in the INR 40 Lakh category, but most of them may fetch big bids during the auction with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia along side exciting former Under-19 world cup winning duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 75 Lakh Base Price

The INR 30 Lakh category will see India Under-19 all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar feature in the 9 players list that also includes other Indian players with IPL experience like Shahbaz Ahmed, Riyan Parag and Basil Thampi.

Also in the list are Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, USA player Ali Khan and a couple of young foreign talents in Australia's Tim David and England's Laurie Evans.

Now, here myKhel takes a look at the INR 40 Lakh and INR 30 Lakh Base Price players list for the IPL 2022 Auction:

Player No. Set No. Name Age Specialism Country Capped/Uncapped/Associate Base Price in Lakh 62 7 Rahul Tripathi 31 Batsman India Uncapped 40 63 8 Shahbaz Ahmed 27 All-rounder India Uncapped 30 65 8 Deepak Hooda 26 All-rounder India Uncapped 40 67 8 Shahrukh Khan 26 All-rounder India Uncapped 40 68 8 Shivam Mavi 23 All-rounder India Uncapped 40 69 8 Kamlesh Nagarkoti 22 All-rounder India Uncapped 40 70 8 Riyan Parag 20 All-rounder India Uncapped 30 72 8 Rahul Tewatia 28 All-rounder India Uncapped 40 75 9 Sheldon Jackson 35 Wicketkeeper India Uncapped 30 88 10 Basil Thampi 28 Fast Bowler India Uncapped 30 90 10 Noor Ahmad 17 Fast Bowler Afghanistan Uncapped 30 94 11 Sandeep Lamichhane 21 Spinner Nepal Associate 40 145 17 Rajvardhan Hangargekar 19 All-rounder India Uncapped 30 146 17 Mahipal Lomror 22 All-rounder India Uncapped 40 214 24 Tom Kohler-Cadmore 27 Batsman England Uncapped 40 221 25 Tim David 26 All-rounder Australia Uncapped 40 242 27 Ben Dwarshuis 27 Fast Bowler Australia Uncapped 30 256 28 Jalaj Saxena 35 Spinner India Uncapped 30 289 32 Harpreet Bhatia 30 Batsman India Uncapped 40 294 32 Laurie Evans 34 Batsman England Uncapped 40 301 33 Benny Howell 33 All-rounder England Uncapped 40 312 34 Arun Karthick 36 Wicketkeeper India Uncapped 40 314 34 Kennar Lewis 30 Wicketkeeper West Indies Uncapped 40 398 43 Ali Khan 31 Fast Bowler USA Associate 40 453 49 Matt Kelly 27 Fast Bowler Australia Uncapped 30 494 53 Chris Green 28 All-rounder Australia Uncapped 40