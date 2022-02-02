IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 40 Lakh and INR 30 Lakh Base Price

Bengaluru, February 2: The Indian Premier League released a list of 590 players for the upcoming IPL 2022 Mega Auction, which is set to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13.
The two-day auction will see as many as 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and 7 players from associate nations go under the hammer with ten teams, including the two new franchises bidding to build their teams for the upcoming IPL seasons.
Team Ahmedabad and Lucknow Super Giants will join the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indian, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals from the IPL 2022.
IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 50 lakh Base Price
While 230 players feature in the higher base price categories - 2 Crore, 1.5 Crore, 1 Crore, 75 Lakh and 50 Lakh, 26 players have registered themselves in the INR 40 Lakh and 30 Lakh base price brackets.
Unlike the higher category list that saw mostly capped players, the INR 30 Lakh and INR 40 Lakh list is mostly dominated by uncapped or associate players.
Only 17 players are in the INR 40 Lakh category, but most of them may fetch big bids during the auction with the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia along side exciting former Under-19 world cup winning duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 75 Lakh Base Price
The INR 30 Lakh category will see India Under-19 all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar feature in the 9 players list that also includes other Indian players with IPL experience like Shahbaz Ahmed, Riyan Parag and Basil Thampi.
Also in the list are Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane, USA player Ali Khan and a couple of young foreign talents in Australia's Tim David and England's Laurie Evans.
Now, here myKhel takes a look at the INR 40 Lakh and INR 30 Lakh Base Price players list for the IPL 2022 Auction:
|Player No.
|Set No.
|Name
|Age
|Specialism
|Country
|Capped/Uncapped/Associate
|Base Price in Lakh
|62
|7
|Rahul Tripathi
|31
|Batsman
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|63
|8
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|27
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|30
|65
|8
|Deepak Hooda
|26
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|67
|8
|Shahrukh Khan
|26
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|68
|8
|Shivam Mavi
|23
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|69
|8
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|22
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|70
|8
|Riyan Parag
|20
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|30
|72
|8
|Rahul Tewatia
|28
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|75
|9
|Sheldon Jackson
|35
|Wicketkeeper
|India
|Uncapped
|30
|88
|10
|Basil Thampi
|28
|Fast Bowler
|India
|Uncapped
|30
|90
|10
|Noor Ahmad
|17
|Fast Bowler
|Afghanistan
|Uncapped
|30
|94
|11
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|21
|Spinner
|Nepal
|Associate
|40
|145
|17
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|19
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|30
|146
|17
|Mahipal Lomror
|22
|All-rounder
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|214
|24
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|27
|Batsman
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|221
|25
|Tim David
|26
|All-rounder
|Australia
|Uncapped
|40
|242
|27
|Ben Dwarshuis
|27
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Uncapped
|30
|256
|28
|Jalaj Saxena
|35
|Spinner
|India
|Uncapped
|30
|289
|32
|Harpreet Bhatia
|30
|Batsman
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|294
|32
|Laurie Evans
|34
|Batsman
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|301
|33
|Benny Howell
|33
|All-rounder
|England
|Uncapped
|40
|312
|34
|Arun Karthick
|36
|Wicketkeeper
|India
|Uncapped
|40
|314
|34
|Kennar Lewis
|30
|Wicketkeeper
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|40
|398
|43
|Ali Khan
|31
|Fast Bowler
|USA
|Associate
|40
|453
|49
|Matt Kelly
|27
|Fast Bowler
|Australia
|Uncapped
|30
|494
|53
|Chris Green
|28
|All-rounder
|Australia
|Uncapped
|40
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.