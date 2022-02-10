IPL 2022 Auction: Why Kolkata Knight Riders should buy Steve Smith, an ideal captaincy material

Smith's overall performance in IPL:

The right-handed batsman has so far played 103 games in the Indian Premier League and scored 2485 runs and averaged 34.51. His strike rate has been 128.09 but a player of his calibre is capable of scoring runs at a higher pace. He has notched up one century and eleven half-centuries in his IPL career so far.

In the IPL 2016 season when he played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Smith showed his batting talent as he scored 270 runs in just 8 games and scored at a strike rate of 153.40 and even slammed a century. It was a breakthrough year for the Aussie.

In the next season, RPS sacked MS Dhoni as the team's skipper and appointed him the captain. The Aussie led from the front and guided the team to the finals, only to lose to Mumbai Indians by a slender margin of one run.

In IPL 2017, Smith scored 472 runs, with 84* being the highest, and averaged 39.33. After missing the IPL 2018, Smith led Rajasthan Royals for the next two editions and scored more than 300 runs, a below-par show from his standards.

What Smith brings to the table?

Smith can bat at any position from opening to number 3-4-5 and would reduce the team's dependency upon Andre Russell. His unorthodox style of batting and his ability to play both pacers and spinners equally well makes him a good choice for Knight Riders.

Smith is one of the best batsmen of spin bowling in modern-day cricket and could emerge as a vital cog in Kolkata's batting set-up. Whether IPL 2022 matches are held in Maharashtra or anywhere else in the country, Smith's knack of rotating the strike and clearing the boundaries at relative ease make him an ideal choice for any side.

Why KKR can go after Smith

KKR had a memorable season in 2021 under the leadership of Eoin Morgan as the franchise ended up making it to the final.

Knight Riders had a dismal first half of IPL 14 but they made a tremendous comeback in the second half - held in the UAE - and defied all the odds to first make it to the playoffs and later qualify for the finals.

Morgan though had a rather sedate outing with the bat and the franchise decided to let go of the World Cup-winning England captain ahead of the auction.

As the franchise is looking to build a team for the future going for a long term captaincy option would also be an ideal move. With head coach Brendon McCullum, Smith could forge a long-term partnership. Smith is one of the most determined cricketers in world cricket and someone who likes to lead from the front.

While Delhi Capitals couldn't make full use of his potential last season, KKR can make most of the opportunity by including a player in the side who can not only lead but also inspire youngsters in the side.

Why KKR might not go after Pat Cummins

KKR splurged a whopping INR 15.50 crore in the IPL 2021 auction for Australia pacer Pat Cummins. Cummins, who was number one in Test rankings and continues to maintain his top spot even today, failed to live up to the expectations on the pitch.

In the 7 games he played for the franchise, Cummins picked up 9 wickets and also went for runs. He even missed the second half of the tournament to keep himself ready for the T20 World Cup 2021 - which Australia won.

Cummins failed to justify his big price tag in IPL 2021 and that is why the franchise wouldn't look to go after the Aussie Test captain. Cummins showed his credentials as a good Test captain but there's no guarantee that he'll be an equally good captain in a T20 league.

Although KKR might be looking for some quality pacers during the auction they need not chase Cummins this time around for there are several good quicks up for grabs from the auction pool.