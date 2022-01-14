IPL 2022: Bharat Arun appointed as Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach

The Knight Riders announced this decision on Friday (January 14) on their official Twitter handle. “We are delighted to introduce you to our new bowling coach. Welcome to the Knight Riders family, Bharat Arun,” the KKR tweeted.

Arun’s tenure with the India team ended with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. He had joined the Indian set up along with Ravi Shastri back in 2017 and had a largely successful stint over the four years.

Under Arun’s watch, India saw the team making strides as a pace bowling unit with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan etc coming to the fore and improving the level and consistency of their performance.

Arun also have good experience of the IPL atmosphere as he had donned a similar role with the Royal Challengers Bangalore a few years back before moving to coaching state sides and eventually the Team India.