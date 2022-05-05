IPL 2022: Big innings from Pant isn't far away: Raina

Kuldeep has grabbed four player of the match awards for DC, but Pant's performance as a batter has been a matter of concern for the side.

The left-handed batsman has not yet found his form but Raina, who is one of the IPL greats, having plied his trade with Chennai Super Kings throughout, believes a big knock from one of the emerging captains in IPL 2022 is not far away.

Former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh have even suggested grooming Pant for Indian Test captaincy in future.

"Pant for me has is doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant - the batsman - still has to fire," Raina told the Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Pant-led DC take on Kane Williamson-captained Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 50 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (May 5) night.

"He's a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he's going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon.

"Also, I believe DC aren't playing like a compact unit. Other players in the team will also have to take up the responsibility and contribute," Raina added.

In an intriguing sub-plot, the DC vs SRH tie will also see Capitals opener David Warner turn up against his former team.

DC suffered a narrow six-run defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game.

Williamson's Sunrisers have also suffered two consecutive losses after five victories on the bounce and the Orange Army will be looking to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif, who has worked as an assistant coach with DC believes Pant has to decide the approach he wants to take with the bat in the upcoming games.

"Rishabh Pant will've to decide whether he wants to play full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will've to take a call on what's in the interest of the team. Pant has the potential to win matches alone but his performance as a batsman hasn't been up to the mark this year. So, I feel there's the pressure of being successful as a captain and as a batsman too," Kaif said on the same show.

Kaif further stated that DC as a whole have not done justice to their potential so far in IPL 2022 and Pant will have to lead the team from the front.

"Delhi hasn't done justice to its potential so far in this season. This team has played well in pieces. If this team wants to win the IPL, then all the players will've to show their A-Game and the responsibility lies with the skippe. He'll have to lead by example."

DC vs SRH pre-match telecast begins on Star Sports/Disney Hotstar at 6.30pm. Match starts at 7.30pm.