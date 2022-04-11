IPL 2022: Captaincy can only make Hardik Pandya a better cricketer, says Harbhajan Singh

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans are the only team to remain unbeaten in the ongoing IPL 2022 and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match No. 21 on Monday (April 11) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai.

"He seems to be relishing his role as a captain and leading the team from the front. He's performing with the bat for Gujarat Titans and has also started bowling well which are good signs for Team India as well," Harbhajan said on Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official braodcaster of IPL 2022.

While praising Pandya's all-round skills, Harbhajan hopes GT skipper could also make his India comeback, thanks to his good showing in IPL 2022.

"Look, he aims to make his India comeback and if he can start giving those five-six overs with the ball then it will be a big positive for the national side because they'll need a player of his calibre in the T20 World Cup in Australia," Harbhajan added.

Pandya was a big let down in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup held in the UAE, with his fitness and form coming under the scanner.

But Harbhajan believes the Baroda all-rounder can turn it around quick.

"I believe that the responsibility of leading a team will only make Hardik a better player, a better captain, and a better person. Something similar happened with Rohit Sharma as well," the Turbanator added.

Harbhajan applauded Pandya's hard work and dedication to fulfilling his father's dream of becoming a star cricketer and declared him a role model for several aspiring cricketers.

"Hardik's (Pandya) hard work and dedication to fulfil his father's dream (to play cricket for India) is inspiring. He has shown what one can achieve through perseverance. Hardik is representing every person who wishes to rise from the bottom and make a mark for himself," said Harbhajan, who has nominated by Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for the elections for the Upper House.

Pandya's GT are unbeaten in IPL 2023, having beaten fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL bow and followed that with an impressive 14-run win over Delhi Capitals and most recently a thriller against Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson led SRH opened their campaign with back-to-back loses against Rajasthan Royals and LSG. But, the Orange Army got their act together in their third match of IPL 2022, beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in IPL. But, SRH have previously played at the Dr DY Patil and some GT players have good numbers against SRH from their stints with their previous franchises.

