IPL 2022: Check out Harry Kane's favourite team and player!

"So my team is RCB. I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him. They have picked up some good players this time," Kane said in an exclusive interview with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

With six goals, Kane had finished as the leading scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to win the Golden Boot, leading the team to the semifinals.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain's love for cricket is well known and so too his admiration for ex-RCB skipper and star Kohli.

"They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL," Kane added.

Kane has been impressed with Kohli's football skills as well which latter exhibits during training sessions.

RCB are currently third in IPL 2022 points table and take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game on Saturday

And Kane hopes RCB, who have never won an IPL title, to go the distance this time.

"I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully RCB can go well."

Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when SRH clash with RCB in the souhern derby of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 23).

Malik has caught everyone's attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer.

Alongside senior team-mate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks.

On the other hand, Karthik is enjoying one of his best seasons in the league. The wicketkeeper/batter has taken the centre stage with his heroics for RCB.

And all eyes will once again be on Kohli, who would be eager to get out of the rut of low scores.

Kane also spoke about Kohli's batting and how he admired him as a person. He expresses how much he enjoys playing cricket and has fun while watching the IPL.

"We have been playing cricket for a year and a half and so we were playing pretty much once or twice a week and that was good fun.

"We enjoy playing cricket, obviously the IPL is on at the moment so we're enjoying watching that as well. Virat is incredible to watch. A real down to earth guy. He has fire in his batting and passion when you watch him play which is great to see," Kane signed off.

The RCB vs SRH match starts at 7.30pm IST with the pre-match coverage beginning at 6.30pm on Star Sports.