IPL 2022: Covid-hit Delhi Capitals in isolation before Chennai Super Kings game: Reports

The Capitals are supposed to take on Chennai Super Kings in match no. 55 of the ongoing IPL season. The CSK vs DC game, which is the second match of the Sunday double-header, is set to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Just hours ahead of the game, reports emerged that a net bowler in the DC camp had tested positive for the virus. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Capitals contingent has been forced into isolation after the latest round of testing threw up a positive case. Cricbuzz reported that sources in both the franchise and BCCI had revealed that it was a net bowler who had tested positive.

With the Rishabh Pant-led Capitals, set to take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the evening match, the entire Delhi camp had to undergo another round of tests on Sunday morning and the entire contingent has been confined to their rooms.

Though no official announcement has been made so far, as reported in Cricbuzz, a CSK official said, "We understand the match will go ahead, otherwise we would have been informed by now. It is only a net bowler and all players are in their rooms. So we do not expect changes."

This is only the second time that Covid 19 has breached the bio bubble in the ongoing IPL season. Furthermore, it was the Capitals bio bubble which had thrown up the first case this season. Earlier six members of the franchise had tested positive, including physio Patrick Farhart and then Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert. No matches had been cancelled, but their fixtures had been moved to Mumbai from Pune to cut down on the travel.

As per the BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was done every third day.

Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second covid-19 wave. It was later resumed and completed in the UAE in September-October.

Meanwhile, on the field, the Capitals, who are placed fifth on the points table, have found it tough to gain momentum, as they have registered five wins and as many losses in the ten games they've played so far.