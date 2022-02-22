IPL 2022: Cricket Australia gives its players NOC; Pak-bound cricketers to join from April 6

The likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell will miss the white-ball series against Pakistan, but Cricket Australia will not release its contracted stars to join IPL 2022 immediately.

Sources in the Cricket Australia confirmed that the players would only be available for their franchises once the tour of Pakistan concludes.

"Yes, we have granted NoCs to our players to be available for their franchises from April 6 in the IPL. The players can be available only after the Pakistan tour concludes," the sourced told ANI.

Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 for three Test matches, three ODIs, and one T20I. The last match will be played on April 5.

The Test-playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this week while white ball players and staff will join mid-tour for the One-Day Internationals and T20 International.

Warner and Mitchell Marsh will be playing for Delhi Capitals while Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL 2022 season is expected to start in the last week of March.

Australia squad announced

The National Selection Panel (NSP) on Tuesday (February 22) named a 16-player squad for the three ODIs and one-off T20I on the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

George Bailey, NSP Chair, said: "We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle, including the tour structure of predominantly 50 over games, management of several multi-format players in the medium to long term; and our need to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months.

"We're confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments," he added.

Australia’s ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. (ANI)