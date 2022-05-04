IPL 2022: CSK can still turn it around: Gavaskar

With three wins and six defeats from nine matches, the four-time champions are languishing ninth in the IPL 2022 points table, just ahead of fellow-strugglers Mumbai Indians.

The MS Dhoni-led side take on Faf du Plessis-captained Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 49 of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (May 4) night.

"They have a lot of catching up to do but they are a team that knows how to make a comeback. But they need to turn it around quickly," Gavaskar said on the Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

The little master drew parallels with what Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) performance in IPL 2021.

KKR struggled initially before making a quick turnaround to reach all the way till final before going down to CSK.

"We saw what happened with KKR last year. When the tournament was being held in India, KKR were nowhere in the picture but in the UAE they won just about everything and went into the finals," Gavaskar added.

Though CSK started their campaign with Ravindra Jadeja as skipper, the Saurashtra all-rounder relinquished the top job after a string of poor results and handed over the captaincy back to Dhoni.

The talismanic ex-Indian skipper started with a win under his belt to bring back the confidence in the CSK ranks.

"So things can turn around in a jiffy in this tournament," Gavaskar said while reminding that he is still hopeful of a turanound of fortunes for the Yellow Brigade.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif opined that this week is going to be an interesting one because no team would like to take their chances.

"No team can afford to take the others lightly. Any team is capable of beating anyone. Each team will try their best to get those two crucial points. It's time for the big players to show their mettle and take their team forward."

CSK will once again face southern rivals RCB in the Jordar Week and experts are anticipating a mouth-watering contest.

Chennai's fragile bowling vis-a-vis Bengaluru's struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off on Wednesday at the run-filled MCA picth.

The match becomes an interesting one as Virat Kohli has finally found some some form going his way and Dhoni is back in the saddle and would do everything under his control to plot the downfall of India's best batter.

Whoever wins on Wednesday will only add to the 'mid-table muddle' as most teams between six to 10 points are clubbed together making it an interesting next four week.

Watch RCB vs CSK pre-match telecast on Star Sports and Hotstar from 6.30pm onwards. The match starts at 7.30pm.