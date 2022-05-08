IPL 2022: CSK vs DC Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Pant elects to field

Toss Update: After winning the toss Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant invited CSK captain, MS Dhoni, to bat first.

After winning the toss, DC captain Pant said, "I think the wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him. Let's see how I execute them."

CSK captain MS Dhoni said after the toss, "We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in, Bravo replaces Dwaine Pretorious."

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Kevin Pietersen brings the pitch report and said, "One side the boundary is 64 meters and the other is massive 78 meters. I don't think the guys will be thinking sixes that way and will target the shorter side. There was a lot more grass last week but that's not to say the wicket is not going to be a belter. However, it may be a little bit slower and a bit spin orientated. A couple of weeks back there was dew but not so much last week. It is indecisive for us. Is it going to be indecisive for the captains? We will wait and see."

Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals, said, "I pulled up alright after the last game. Feel happy to be in the park bowling. It is about getting the rhythm and my skills. It was tough sitting out, but it was for the good of the team. The last few weeks have been going really good and I am really happy with where the team is at the moment. In general, we have had some big scores and it is about finding the right combination to try and tick over when we have an average score. We were missing one or two things. Going forward, we know what to look for and where to find those answers. We are going in the right direction in the last few games. [On wanting to bowl 157ks] For now, just happy to be playing but it is something I'd definitely like to get back to."