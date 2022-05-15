IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: He is a great player of the short ball: Kirsten hails Saha's unbeaten knock

The Titans secured a top-two finish as they sit pretty on top of the IPL points table with ten wins from 13 matches with a game in hand. Hailing Saha's unbeaten 67 at the Wankhede Stadium against CSK, Titans' mentor Gary Kirsten said the wicketkeeper-batsman understands his game well and is great against the short-ball.

Newcomers Gujarat Titans rode on Saha's solid 67 not out to tame defending champions Chennai Super Kings and book their place in the Qualifier 1.

"We have been obviously very impressed (with Saha). It is great to have him (Saha) in the team. He is a real professional. And he has got good experience in the IPL and in all (forms) of cricket," Kirsten said at the virtual-post-match press conference.

Playing in the day game on Sunday, Saha once again went hammer and tongs in the power-play, striking seven boundaries and a six. "He (Saha) understands his game and plays really well in the power-play. For us, he was always an important asset to have when we needed him and he has come in and done really well," said the South African, who has also coached India in the past.

"....I don't think there is any specific (thing) that we need to say to him (Saha) because he knows how to play the power-play really well. The most important thing is guys (players) play to their strengths and abilities. He is a great player of the short ball," added Saha.

The South Africa feels head coach Ashish Nehra has done a great job in putting up a really strong bowling attack. Kirsten also said pacer Yash Dayal must have gained a lot of confidence by conceding only eight runs in the penultimate over.

"Yash Dayal is an incredibly talented young player, to have a left-armer in your bowling (who) can bowl across all the 20 overs is important. So this is a great opportunity for us to use him in the 19th over and he bowled a great over, went for eight runs and that is real confidence for him," he signed off.

Hardik Pandya left Titans, the first team to qualify for the playoffs and secure a top-two place, will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game on Thursday (May 19).

