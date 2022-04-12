IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB: Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

A win can power RCB to the top spot for the time being with 8 points. But CSK need a win to snap the losing streak of four matches, also to score their maiden win in the IPL 2022.

It is the match of familiar foes too and dip into the CSK vs RCB match here with details like toss, playing 11 updates, players comments, pitch report etc.

Toss: RCB won the toss, elected to bowl

Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Pitch report

"Graeme Swann to Star Sports: Perhaps, because it was played on last night and has had an extra day of sunshine, the pitch is very, very dry. Already a little bit dusty. This is going to spin. For the seam bowlers, there's not a great deal on this pitch.

Seamers - avoid digging in, it's just not going to work for you. Batting first, if they can get 170-180, that's very defendable. The ground staff are treating the outfield again, so dew won't be as big a problem as it has been earlier on in the IPL."

Captains' comments

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: We would have bowled first as well, looking at the wicket. We'll look to come here and play competitive cricket. The toss is not going our way, something that's not going out way. As a team every game is important. We'll try to fight it out and clinch our first win hopefully. We are going with the same team.

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: We are going to have a bowl. Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl. I know them, but they also know me very well. It's like playing against my brothers today. We have been good with the ball, we need to improve with the last two overs. Josh Hazlewood is back, excited to see what he will do with the new ball.