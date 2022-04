IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja's reign as captain of CSK has started with three defeats in as many matches, while Kane Williamson's SRH has lost both their matches played so far this season.

CSK suffered defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and most recently versus Punjab Kings. Although the bowlers did well in the first innings, the batters failed and CSK were bundled out for 126 in 18 overs, chasing a target of 181.

Sunrisers, meanwhile, lost their season opener against Royals by a huge margin and followed that with a close defeat against new entrants LSG, falling short by 12 in the run chase of 170 at the same venue as Saturday's match.

The two southern rivals have met 16 times in IPL so far and it is CSK that has enjoyed the fair share of success against SRH with 12 wins. CSK also hold the edge in the last five meetings with 3 wins.

So, we will be in for an interesting contest on Saturday (April 9) afternoon as both teams need a win to get their season up and running. As for the team combination, both teams may stick to the same 11 from their last match. However, they could make a change in the bowling department.

So, now let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for CSK vs SRH 2022:

CSK and SRH Squads Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. CSK vs SRH Possible Playing 11s CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary/Simarjeet Singh SRH: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi CSK vs SRH Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tripathi, Moeen Ali (captain), Aiden Markram, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (vice captain), Washington Sundar, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan. Team 2: Robin Uthappa (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi (vice captain), Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan, T Natarajan. Team 3: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Nicholas Pooran, Shivam Dube (vice captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, T Natarajan. CSK vs SRH Match Prediction On form, it seems an even contest, but if Chennai Super Kings bowlers and batters click as a unit then SRH will be in trouble. However, SRH also showed fight in their last match after suffering a heavy defeat in their opening match, taking the run chase close. Still, history and team comparison, makes CSK the favourites.