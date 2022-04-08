IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Stats and Records Preview: Moeen, Pooran and Rayudu close in on milestones

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head
In the 16 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, CSK lead 12-4 against SRH. CSK also hold a lead of 4-2 in their last 6 meetings against SRH in the last 3 seasons including the double in 2021. This will be the first meeting between the two at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. But the two sides have experienced playing at the venue.
CSK vs SRH stats
|STAT
|For CSK vs SRH
|For SRH vs CSK
|Highest Total
|223
|192
|Lowest Total
|132
|134
|Wins Batting 1st
|5
|2
|Wins Chasing
|7
|2
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|223
|192
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|132
|134
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|181
|190
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|139
|137
|Highest Successful Chase
|181
|189
|Lowest Total Defended
|167
|164
|Most Runs
|Suresh Raina (434 runs)
|David Warner (405 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Shane Watson (117*)
|David Warner (90)
|Most wickets
|Dwayne Bravo (19)
|Rashid Khan (10)
|Best Bowling
|Deepak Chahar (3/15)
|Amit Mishra (3/26)
CSK and SRH record in Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|STATS
|CSK in Dr DY Patil Stadium
|SRH in Dr DY Patil Stadium
|Matches
|4
|1
|Wins
|3
|0
|Defeats
|1
|1
|Highest Total
|184/7 vs RPSG in 2017
|157/9 vs LSG in 2022
|Lowest Total
|136/4 vs PWI in 2012
|157/9 vs LSG in 2022
Other interesting stats involving current players from CSK vs SRH
Most Runs vs SRH: Ambati Rayudu - 513 runs in 16 innings (for CSK and MI)
Most Sixes vs SRH: MS Dhoni - 24 sixes in 16 innings (for CSK and RPSG)
Highest Scorer vs SRH: Ambati Rayudu - 100 not out off 62 balls in 2018 (for CSK)
Most Wickets vs SRH: Dwayne Bravo - 21 wickets in 15 matches (for CSK and GL)
Best Bowling vs SRH: Deepak Chahar - 3 for 15 in 4 overs in 2018 (for CSK)
Other interesting stats involving current players from SRH vs CSK
Most Runs vs CSK: Kane Williamson - 338 runs in 10 innings (for SRH)
Most Sixes vs CSK: Kane Williamson - 11 sixes in 10 innings (for SRH)
Highest Scorer vs CSK: Kane Williamson - 84 off 51 balls in 2018 (for SRH)
Most Wickets vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 10 wickets in 15 matches (for SRH and PWI)
Best Bowling vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 2 for 12 in 4 overs in 2013 (for PWI)
Upcoming Milestones in CSK vs SRH 2022
▶ Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) is 29 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL.
▶ Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 97 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL.
▶ Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 3 maximums away from 300 sixes in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) is 1 wicket away from 150 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).