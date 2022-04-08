IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Stats and Records Preview: Moeen, Pooran and Rayudu close in on milestones

Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK has lost all their three matches so far this season, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in the most recent match.

Kane Williamson's SRH, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats, losing their first two matches of the season to Rajasthan Royals and LSG in their most recent outing in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

So, both the former champions will look to get their campaign back on track when they face-off on Saturday (April 8) at a venue where CSK has enjoyed a lot success compared to SRH. Plus, CSK also have a huge advantage when it comes to head-to-head battles.

Now, we take a look at the head-to-head, stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of CSK vs SRH:

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head In the 16 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, CSK lead 12-4 against SRH. CSK also hold a lead of 4-2 in their last 6 meetings against SRH in the last 3 seasons including the double in 2021. This will be the first meeting between the two at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. But the two sides have experienced playing at the venue. CSK vs SRH stats STAT For CSK vs SRH For SRH vs CSK Highest Total 223 192 Lowest Total 132 134 Wins Batting 1st 5 2 Wins Chasing 7 2 Highest Batting 1st Total 223 192 Lowest Batting 1st Total 132 134 Highest Batting 2nd Total 181 190 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 139 137 Highest Successful Chase 181 189 Lowest Total Defended 167 164 Most Runs Suresh Raina (434 runs) David Warner (405 runs) Highest scorer Shane Watson (117*) David Warner (90) Most wickets Dwayne Bravo (19) Rashid Khan (10) Best Bowling Deepak Chahar (3/15) Amit Mishra (3/26) CSK and SRH record in Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai STATS CSK in Dr DY Patil Stadium SRH in Dr DY Patil Stadium Matches 4 1 Wins 3 0 Defeats 1 1 Highest Total 184/7 vs RPSG in 2017 157/9 vs LSG in 2022 Lowest Total 136/4 vs PWI in 2012 157/9 vs LSG in 2022 Other interesting stats involving current players from CSK vs SRH Most Runs vs SRH: Ambati Rayudu - 513 runs in 16 innings (for CSK and MI) Most Sixes vs SRH: MS Dhoni - 24 sixes in 16 innings (for CSK and RPSG) Highest Scorer vs SRH: Ambati Rayudu - 100 not out off 62 balls in 2018 (for CSK) Most Wickets vs SRH: Dwayne Bravo - 21 wickets in 15 matches (for CSK and GL) Best Bowling vs SRH: Deepak Chahar - 3 for 15 in 4 overs in 2018 (for CSK) Other interesting stats involving current players from SRH vs CSK Most Runs vs CSK: Kane Williamson - 338 runs in 10 innings (for SRH) Most Sixes vs CSK: Kane Williamson - 11 sixes in 10 innings (for SRH) Highest Scorer vs CSK: Kane Williamson - 84 off 51 balls in 2018 (for SRH) Most Wickets vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 10 wickets in 15 matches (for SRH and PWI) Best Bowling vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 2 for 12 in 4 overs in 2013 (for PWI) Upcoming Milestones in CSK vs SRH 2022 ▶ Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings) is 29 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL. ▶ Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 97 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. ▶ Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 3 maximums away from 300 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) is 1 wicket away from 150 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).