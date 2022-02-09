IPL 2022: DC talent search head Saba Karim believes auction is 'a level playing field'

The IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - have also been included to the cash rich league.

The Capitals reached the final in 2020 and the playoff last year. The team's success in the past three seasons has come on the back of the Indian players' core, which included the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"We need to be extremely fluid and flexible. To have that core factor involved not only helps Delhi Capitals but also other teams because you get seven domestic players in the eleven," Karim was quoted a saying in a media release.

"You need to have right kind of mix between the capped and uncapped players, and on top of that, you have those four foreigners. It's a level playing field. All the teams would vie to spot the right kind of domestic talent.

IPL Auction 2022: All You Need To Know: Date, Time, Rules, Live Streaming, Players List, Remaining Purse

"All this leads up to a very healthy atmosphere for domestic cricketers," he added.

Delhi Capitals retained four players - wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, spinner Axar Patel, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

Emphasising the key building blocks of an auction strategy, Karim said, "The four retained players form the base of our team, and in addition to that, we need to look at some more matchwinners, who can fill up the vacant slots and then overall we can have a complete kind of a side.

"We need to first have a strategy in terms of the core element, which is needed to become a successful side. But, before that, it is equally important to understand the composition of your eleven ... then accordingly you can fill in players with that kind of a role."

Speaking about head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Pant's involvement in the mega auction process, the 54-year-old said, "Eventually, it is the captain and the coach who put up the side in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals Retained and Released Players List: DC retain Pant, Shaw, Nortje, Axar; let go Dhawan, Ashwin

"It's very important to have that kind of exchange of ideas with them because whatever we as a scouting team offer, will come in handy and become extremely effective if it has synergy with the head coach and the captain, so in that sense, it's been excellent.

"The kind of rapport we have with Ricky and Rishabh, I think that's a very conducive environment one can think of when you are trying to build a side," Karim said.

The former India wicketkeeper and national selector said DC "need to look at some potential match-winners".

"We need to look at some more investments, but overall, it's been a very healthy experience," he concluded.