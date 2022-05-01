IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Lucknow opt to bat at Wankhede

Playing in the afternoon game in Mumbai, KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

Electing to bat first, LSG skipper Rahul said, "Looks like a good wicket, so we'll put some runs on the board and defend it. Last few games we've defended well, so we'll put up a par total and ask our bowlers to defend it. Sometimes under pressure you play bad shots and make mistakes, we will play smart cricket again. One change: Avesh misses out and K Gowtham comes in. Avesh is back from injury and we didn't want to give him back-to-back matches, also left-handers in the opposition is another reason to pick Gowtham."

IPL POINTS TABLE

Meanwhile, DC skipper Pant said, "We don't mind cause we were double-minded. It's a new wicket. The wicket is looking slow. At Delhi Capitals we are always trying to improve the way we play. Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose, we need to learn and move on. We are playing the same team. Heat is not the only factor, team preferences matter. Anrich is coming off nicely at the practice sessions and is getting better."

While Lucknow head into the match on the back of two consecutive wins, Delhi will look to notch their second win on the trot and gain some momentum as the 15th edition of the league heads into the business end.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow currently lie third on the points table, with 12 points and a win will strenghten their chances of sealing a playoff berth in their maiden season. Meanwhile, last season's table toppers Delhi are currently placed sixth on the points table, with eight points and the Rishabh Pant-led side will need to get a win under their belt to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In their previous meeting this season, Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

DC vs LSG Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, K Gowtham