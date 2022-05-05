IPL 2022: DC vs SRH Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Sunrisers invite Delhi to bat

After winning the toss in Mumbai, Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to field first against the Delhi Capitals.

Electing to bowl first, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, "We'll bowl first, maybe the dew will play a factor and we'd like to chase. Our losses have been different. We want to move on quickly, take the positives from them and put on a good performance. Three changes, three debutants for us. Marco Jansen misses out apart from Washington Sundar and T Natarajan. Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott come in."

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant said the toss doesn't matter and they are ready to do either. "As a team we discussed on these kinds of wickets we can bat or bowl, so doesn't make a difference. Four changes tonight - some are forced errors and few changes are according to the wicket. Prithvi, Axar, Chetan, and Mustafizur are out. Mandeep, Khaleel, Ripal, and Nortje come in. Axar was injured, we thought an extra batting all-rounder would add value. We are not going to be hard on ourselves after losses, even with LSG, it could have been different with a boundary here or there."

Both Capitals and Sunrisers head into the match on the back of losses. In their last meetings, while Delhi lost to Lucknow Super Giants by six runs, Hyderabad went down to Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs.

Rishabh Pant-led DC have had an inconsistent season so far and are placed seventh on the points table with four wins and five losses from nine matches. Capitals will have to get a win under their belt against Sunrisers to keep their playoffs race alive.

On the other hand, Sunrisers are placed fourth on the points table with five wins and four matches. Heading into the match on the back of two consecutive losses, Kane Williamson-led SRH will be eager to return to winning ways as the race for playoffs heat up.

This will be the first time to two sides are meeting this season and also will be playing against each other for the first time on this venue.

DC vs SRH Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11: Kane Williamson (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik