IPL 2022: Decided on only one approach for this tournament, which is to play attacking cricket: Jitesh Sharma

On a day when the Punjab batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Jitesh Sharma top-scored for the side as he scored 32 off 23, while skipper Mayank Agarwal added 24 off 15 as Punjab was bowled out for 115.

IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Highlights: Covid-hit Delhi Capitals clinch massive nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings, who had gotten the season off with a successful 200+ run chase, put up a lacklustre show as Capitals chased down the target with 57 balls to spare. The defeat saw Punjab fall to their fourth loss from the seven games they've played so far this season.

Following the defeat, Jitesh who top-scored for the Kings, said that the team's batting approach this season is to play attacking cricket. Speaking during the post-match press conference, Jitesh said, "We have decided only one approach for this tournament, which is to play attacking cricket. We probably have not been able to apply it based on the situation we are in."

The DC spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav restricted Punjab to 115, the lowest total this season by any team so far in the ongoing season. The paltry total was chased down effortlessly with the Capitals openers putting up an opening stand of 83 off just 39 deliveries to hand Punjab a humiliating defeat.

Talking about the game, Jitesh said, "We just had a meeting about it. The players sat down and talked about the issue in hand. As you can see that everyone in the line-up is a match-winner, and we are waiting for one-two people to click in a game," stated Jitesh.

He further added, "We have decided that we will give ourselves some time to settle in the game and play a long innings and gain back the confidence that we have lost."

The 28-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman said the team needs to learn from their mistakes and put the game behind them and move on from it. "This was a bad game for us. We need to forget it. We should learn that toss is not in our hand but we have to face the challenge that if we are batting first how we should apply on such wickets because we have done it earlier also," added Jitesh.

Following the match, Punjab is placed eighth on the points table with four losses and three wins. Meanwhile Capitals, have now won three and lost three and are placed sixth on the points table.