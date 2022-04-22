IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting skips match against Rajasthan Royals, stays in isolation

Delhi Capitals are facing Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday (April 22). Ricky himself has returned negative twice but he has stayed to remain in isolation.

"A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of," said an official release from Delhi Capitals.

"Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario," the release added further.

The franchise also gave an update on the condition of the Delhi Capitals' players and staff who tested positive for the deadly virus and are in the isolation.

"The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery," the release added further.

The team's two foreign players Tim Siefert and Mitchell Marsh have tested positive for COVID19 along with a couple of members of the support staff.

Delhi Capitals, however, showed a lot of character in their previous game when they defeated Punjab Kings by a comprehensive margin of 9 wickets. The Rishabh Pant-led side first restricted Punjab Kings to a paltry 115 and later chased down the target with 9 wickets in hand.