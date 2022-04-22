Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting skips match against Rajasthan Royals, stays in isolation

By

Mumbai, April 22: Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting is not travelling with the team for the match against Rajasthan Royals today after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi Capitals are facing Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday (April 22). Ricky himself has returned negative twice but he has stayed to remain in isolation.

"A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of," said an official release from Delhi Capitals.

"Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight's game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario," the release added further.

The franchise also gave an update on the condition of the Delhi Capitals' players and staff who tested positive for the deadly virus and are in the isolation.

"The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery," the release added further.

The team's two foreign players Tim Siefert and Mitchell Marsh have tested positive for COVID19 along with a couple of members of the support staff.

Delhi Capitals, however, showed a lot of character in their previous game when they defeated Punjab Kings by a comprehensive margin of 9 wickets. The Rishabh Pant-led side first restricted Punjab Kings to a paltry 115 and later chased down the target with 9 wickets in hand.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | KKR vs GT Stats Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 34 April 22 2022, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Rajasthan
Predict Now
Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 17:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 22, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments