IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match to go ahead, DC vs RR match shifted to Mumbai

The DC vs PBKS match was thrown into doubt after Delhi’s New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Tim Seifert was tested positive for Covid-19 in a test conducted on Wednesday (April 20).

“The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today (Wednesday) at Brabourne – CCI, will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today,” said the BCCI in a media release.

The BCCI also announced a shift in venue for the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on April 22. The match was originally scheduled to take place at Pune but now has been shifted to Wankhede Stadium.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals — from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22, 2022.

“The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing,” said the BCCI in the media release.

It may be recalled that the venue of the DC vs PBKS match was shifted from Pune to Mumbai after multiple DC support staff and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were tested positive for Covid 19.

"The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scheduled for tomorrow, 20th April, has been shifted to the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune in light of the recent COVID-19 cases in the camp," a release from DC said on Monday (April 19).

The entire Delhi Capitals contingent would needed to undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on Wednesday (April 20) ahead of the PBKS match.