IPL 2022: Every game had an individual player who stood out: Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia

Being led by Harik Pandya, Titans have just lost one match this season. Talking about the Titans stellar show, Rahul Tewatia said that in every game an individual player has always stood out and lifted the team out of tough situations. Tewatia, added that for the team, which has six wins so far this season, there has always been one player who has always stepped up and shouldered the responsibility to take the team over the line.

Titans are next set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad - the only team to beat SRH this season - at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. "Looking at our games, every game had an individual player who stood out. It is not like we are dependent on one to three players. In the first match against Lucknow Super Giants, it was me and (David) Miller, then next time it was Abhinav Manohar, then Lockie Ferguson bowled well and finally, there was David Miller who finished a match. This is a team game, team matters more. We are happy that there is always someone who ends up being a part of tough times and takes the responsibility," Tewatia said, as quoted ANI.

Meanwhile, Tewatia on several occasions has donned the finisher's role for his previous franchise, Rajasthan Royals, and has been regarded as a finisher. The left-handed batsmen said the image that he's a match-finisher brings a lot of responsibilities and it feels great to shoulder the responsibility.

When asked about the dressing room culture and sharing the field and dressing rooms with some of the sport's biggest cricketing stars, Tewatia said, "In the dressing room, you do not feel as if you are among the stars. The atmosphere is so comfortable and everyone gets treated equally. Even on the field, we do not see who is batting or bowling, we just focus on giving our best as a team."

Meanwhile, Tewatia's Titans' teammate, Yash Dayal said head coach Ashish Nehra has been very supportive. As reported in ANI, Dayal said, "He keeps guiding me. I am gaining my rhythm, which is good. He is very supportive. He has been beneficial to me. I have learned a lot of things that I did not know earlier. He wants me to progress and it is having a positive effect on me."

The IPL has always been a platform where upcoming players have had to chance to interact and play with some of the best in the world. Talking about sharing the stage with the big guns, Dayal said that the margin of error is very less in the T20 league.

"You have to focus on every ball. The efforts is more, the mind works more. Being proactive is important and I am gaining experience, which is good for me," said Dayal.

Gujarat Titans will look for revenge when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (April 27).