IPL 2022, Fastest fifty in ongoing edition: KL Rahul, Cummins hold record for joint-fastest half-century

At least the MI dugout would have had sleepless nights from the onslaught which saw Mumbai lose to KKR in the first match by five wickets. Though the reverse fixture still saw Mumbai end up on the losing side, the five-time champions will take some consolation as Jasprit Bumrah got revenge and removed Cummins for a duck. In their second meeting this season, MI fell to a crushing 52-run loss to the Knights.

While Cummins failed with the bat against MI on Monday, the Australian all-rounder still holds the record for the fastest IPL half-century, not only in this season, but the fastest-ever in the IPL. Cummins holds the record for the fastest-fifty with KL Rahul. Rahul, who used to ply his trade for Punjab Kings' hammered a blistering knock of 51 off 14 against Delhi Capitals in 2018.

Cummins' fastest-fifty came off just 14 deliveries at a strike rate of 373.33. Second on the list in the current season, is Liam Livingstone. Punjab Kings' Livingstone, who holds the record for the longest six this season at 117m, scored a blistering 64 off 21 against Gujarat Titans, to be second on the list for the fastest half-century this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Rahul Tripathi completes the top three so far this season. Tripathi fired a blistering 71 off 21 at a strike rate of 191.89 against his former side Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the ongoing edition, Livingstone complete the top ten. The England player appears twice on the list of the fastest fifties this season. Apart from hitting the second-quickest half-century this season, Livingstone appears again on the list, as he hit the tenth quickest half-century. Livingstone's blistering 60 off 26 against SRH, places him tenth on the list so far.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, who has registered three centuries this season, is also on the list of the fastest fifties this season. Buttler hammered a blistering 23-ball 54 against Gujarat Titans to be placed fifth on the list.

On the other hand, while Cummins tops the current list and is holds the record with Rahul on the all-time list, second on the all-time list is Yusuf Pathan. Pathan, playing for the Knight Riders then, hammered a blistering 72 off 15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2014.

List of fastest-fifties in IPL 2022

Player Runs Strike Rate Against 1. Pat Cummins (KKR) 56 off 14 373.33 MI 2. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 64 off 21 237.03 GT 3. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) 50 off 21 191.89 KKR 4. Evin Lewis (LSG) 55 off 23 239.13 CSK 5. Jos Buttler (RR) 54 off 23 225 GT 6. Aaron Finch (KKR) 58 off 25 207.14 RR 7. Robin Uthappa (CSK) 50 off 25 185.18 LSG 8. Sanju Samson (RR) 55 off 25 203.70 SRH 9. Dinesh Karthik (RCB) 50 off 26 194.11 DC 10. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 50 off 26 181.81 SRH

Top-five fastest-fifty in IPL history

Player Runs BF Against Date 1. KL Rahul (LSG) 51 14 vs Delhi Capitals 8th April, 2018 2. Pat Cummins (KKR) 56 14 vs Mumbai Indians 6th April, 2022 3. Yusuf Pathan (KKR) 50 15 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 24th May, 2014 4. Sunil Narine 54 15 54 15 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7th May, 2017 5. Suresh Raina (CSK) 50 16 vs Punjab Kings 30th May, 2014