IPL 2022: Five big cricketers who may go unsold in IPL mega auction

1. Chris Gayle

The big-hitting West Indian was released by the Punjab Kings after a wet season. Gayle made 193 runs from 10 matches and there was not even one fifty and the fearsome hitter made only fleeting appearances. His strike-rate too stood at 125, below par for someone like Gayle. It is not clear that Gayle would enter the auction because a retirement talk is in the air. But even if he enters, the Jamaican might find it tough to get any takers in the IPL 2022 auction.

2. Harbhajan Singh

One of the senior most players in the IPL might just find it to get any buyers this time. Even last year, the off-spinner found a last-minute taker in the Kolkata Knight Riders but he failed to take any wickets in three matches, while conceding runs at 9 per over. Harbhajan might just have ended his shelf life and if he indeed throws himself in the mix, teams might ponder hard before raising the bidding card for him. It is even an unimaginable scenario.

3. Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu was a pillar for Chennai Super Kings and in fact it was his effort for the CSK in 2018 opened the door for his re-entry into the Indian team. But those are old tales now. He has a middling season for CSK, scoring 257 runs from 16 matches with two fifties. His strike-rate was 151. While it is not exactly bad figures, Rayudu who does not play much of domestic cricket even might just see his IPL journey coming to an end, unless there is a re-bidding for him by the CSK. Even he gets a bidder, it might be a base price bid.

4. Dwayne Bravo

Bravo is a CSK boy forever. Like MS Dhoni, the Chennai fans adore Bravo for his loyalty to the club and for his heroics as an all-rounder and of course for his celebrations and rap music. Bravo had a fine season winning the IPL 2021 with Super Kings and CPL 2021 with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. But Bravo has retired from international cricket post the failure of West Indies to defend their T20 World Cup, and has also been shifting his focus to fashion world. It is tough to see him walk away, but his journey too seems to have come to an end. In IPL 2021, he made 47 runs from three innings across 11 matches, and took 14 wickets from 11 matches.

5. Ishant Sharma

Ishant was released by Delhi Capitals after playing just three matches in IPL 2021 and he took a wicket. He may be an experienced campaigner but seems to have lost the edge in T20s and he is also ravaged by a few injuries. It is unlikely that teams might want to risk signing Ishant and be without his services as they have some younger options to look at in the auction.