IPL 2022: Five held for betting on Indian Premier League matches in UP's Sambhal

Gang betting on IPL, UP elections busted in Noida, 6 held

The accused have been identified as Shahvez, Jahangir, Hilal, Zafar and Farhaz. They were nabbed on Saturday for betting on IPL matches, Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra said.

Twenty-three laptops, Rs 17,000 in cash and calculators were recovered from their possession, Mishra said, adding that the Gangster's act will be invoked against the accused.

Earlier, last week, the Noida Police had claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in betting on the high-profile IPL cricket matches and the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The Noida Police had claimed to arrest six men.

The gang was operating from an office in Sector 10 in Noida and was in touch with their contacts in Dubai for betting on the IPL games, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said. While the gang accepted bets on IPL games run-wise and player-wise, it also allowed stakes on who would become the chief minister of UP the 2022 assembly polls, the officer said.

Currently, the 15th edition of the glitzy T20 league is underway. The 2022 season got underway on March 26th. The tournament, which is a ten-team event from this season, will conclude on May 29th.