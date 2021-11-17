IPL 2022: Four batsmen from T20 World Cup 2021 who can earn big money in mega auction

1. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

The Kiwi opener had entered the IPL auction earlier but was never picked. But all that could change after his good efforts in the T20 World Cup. Mitchell played a big part in the semis against England when they chased big total. His cool presence at the top and the ability to pace the innings as per the situation’s demands might just get him his first IPL contract. He made 208 runs from 7 matches and at a good strike rate of 140.54. His overall T20 strike-rate too is an impressive 139.

2. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

The 24-year-old Lankan middle-order batsman made a good impression in the T20 World Cup. Asalanka made 231 runs, the fifth highest run-getter in the showpiece event, at 147.13 with two fifties. He packs a punch and scored runs around the park too. Asalanka can upset the bowlers’ rhythm with fearless and unconventional strokes.

3. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka)

Bhanuka is an attacking left-handed batsman who is quite experienced across the formats at 30. Bhanuka made 155 runs from 5 matches at a strike rate of 143.51 and played a big role in helping Sri Lanka qualify for the Super 12 from the Qualifiers. He keeps looking for runs regardless of the situation.

4. Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan)

It is quite surprising that none of the IPL teams so far have picked this 28-year-old left-hander. He has played 68 T20Is and scored 1232 runs at an average of 33 and strike rate of 141. The Afghan batsman played 5 Super 12 matches and made 172 runs with 2 fifties and at a good strike-rate of 135. And he has played in many of the leagues around the world too, and this time the IPL scouts might just have noticed Najibullah from a closer range at the UAE.