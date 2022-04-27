IPL 2022: Great players go through these phases and we back him to turn it around: Faf du Plessis on Kohli

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ashwin steer Rajasthan Royals to crucial win

Kohli, who has just scored 128 runs in 9 matches, has hit a rough patch, and following Tuesday's game, the former Indian skipper had the support of his captain as Du Plessis said 'great players go through phases like this.'

RCB fell to their second lost on the trot when the top order once again failed to fire during their game against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. In their previous match, the Challengers had been bowled out for just 68 runs, with Kohli falling for his second consecutive duck. And on Tuesday, chasing a 145-run target, the RCB top-order collapsed as they were four wickets down for 58 runs and failed to chase down the target.

IPL POINTS TABLE

Opening the innings for the Challengers in Pune, Kohli fell for just 9 off 10. Kohli opened the innings with du Plessis, the former captain attempted a pull shot but managed to get an edge and was caught by Riyan Parag. Speaking about Kohli's form during the post-match presentation ceremony, du Plessis said, "We have to try to change the batting order and see if that works. We have to try and play positively. That's what we discussed after the last game, trying to get the best out of him (Kohli).

"Great players go through these things. Great players go through phases like this. Wa wanted him to get in straight away so that he doesn't sit on the sidelines and think about the game. He is a great player and we still back him to turn it around and hopefully, its around the corner. It's a game of confidence," said du Plessis.

Meanwhile talking about the RCB top-order, which failed to fire once again, du Plessis said, "It's pretty similar to the previous game we played, there is a little bit of inconsistent bounce. We gave 20 runs too many and the dropped catch cost us 25. 140 was a par score on that pitch. That's the thing we need to fix (the top order batting).

RCB vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

"The basics of the game don't change. You needed someone in the top four to bat through and we have not done it," stated the skipper, who fell for 23 off 21 during their 29-run loss to the Royals.

Meanwhile, in the game, Riyan Parag's unbeaten half-century guided Rajasthan to 144/8. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 115. Kuldeep Sen led the bowling attack for RR with a four-wicket haul, while R Ashwin picked up three and Prasidh Krishan accounted for two RCB wickets.

Following the game, Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed fifth with ten points from nine games. On the other hand, Royals climbed to the top of the pike with 12 points from eight matches.

RCB, who fell to their second consecutive loss and fourth of the season, will look to quickly regroup and return to winning ways, when they take on high-flying Gujarat Titans in their next game on Saturday (April 30).