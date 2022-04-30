IPL 2022: GT vs RCB Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

At present, the GT are table toppers with 14 points and a win on this day will propel them very close to the IPL 2022 playoff berth with 16 points, a virtual assurance point for them to advance to the knockouts.

At the other end, RCB too will need a win to remain in the mix for a playoff berth as they now have 10 points from 9 matches and two points are quite significant for them.

Here are details of GT vs RCB match such as toss, playing 11, pitch report and players’ comments.

Toss: RCB win toss, elect to bat first

Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror (replaces Suyansh Prabhudesai), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Hardik Pandya (c), B Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Captains’ comments

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: “We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat. But hopefully the wicket will get little bit slower. Couple of games in the tournament does not make you a bad team.

There is still some high class quality players, so keep trusting them and knowing things will change around the corner. With experience you know that the answer does not lie in the nets, it is just clarity in your own mind and calmness. One change - we have a leftie (Mahipal Lomror) coming in.

Hardik Pandya, GT Captain: “To be honest when I went to have a few knocks I thought I have come a long way. 2015 when it all started and today leading the side, proud of myself. We would have liked to bat first as well because of the heat.

The wicket won't change much. It is just about how we manage our intensity and don't get overcooked. The boys had a couple of hits and it was all about recovery. We have made two changes, one forced as Yash Dayal has a niggle, Pradeep Sangwan comes in and for Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan comes in.”

Pitch report

Matthew Hayden to Star Sports: “This is a huge ground; 79 meters one side, 69 on the other and 82 downtown. Plenty of big pockets and there's a lot of wind coming on as well. RCB were blown away last time at this ground by fast bowlers. There was good bounce and seam.

Today being a day game there won't be much movement. The spin bowlers are in the game today. It is a good batting track. It hasn't got a lot of rough and has nice covering grass. 203 is the average winning first innings total.”