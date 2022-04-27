IPL 2022, GT vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram fifties power Sunrisers to 195/6

Put into bat, SRH lost skipper Kane Williamson and Rahul Tripathi inside the powerplay, but Sharma (65 off 42 balls) shared a 96-run stand with Aiden Markram (56 off 40 balls) to take the side to a challenging total.

Despite losing his opening partner and the number three inside powerplay, Sharma scored at a decent pace as his knock included 6 fours and 3 sixes. Sharma and Markram took former SRH player Rashid Khan to the cleaners as the leg-spinner ended with figures of 0 for 45 in his 4 overs.

However, Sharma was clean bowled by Alzarri Joseph (1 for 35) in the 16th over for 65, his second fifty of the season. His first fifty of the season came during the win over Chennai Super Kings earlier this season. Against CSK, Sharma scored 75 from 50 balls.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for GT as the pace spearhead got rid of both Williamson and Tripathi with just 44 runs on the board in 5 overs. The pacer returned later in the innings to get rid of Nicholas Pooran for 3.

Shami dismissed Williamson for the fifth time in his career and got rid of Tripathi for the third time. Shami clean bowled Williamson in the third over before trapping Tripathi in front of the stumps. Pooran was caught near the boundary by Shubman Gill. Shami ended with 3 for 39 in 4 overs.

Yash Dayal also got among the wickets with the dismissal of a well-set Markram, who was caught at long on by David Miller after his 3rd fifty of the season. Dayal ended with figures of 1 for 24 in 4 overs before Joseph's direct hit sent Washington Sundar back in the dug out for 3.

Marco Jansen (8 not out off 5 balls) and Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6 balls) added 27 runs in the last 11 balls to take Sunrisers to an above average score at the Wankhede Stadium this season.

The pair scored 25 runs in the last over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, who ended with figures of 0 for 52. Shashank struck three sixes, while Jansen smashed one maximum in the final over of the innings.