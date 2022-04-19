IPL 2022: Harshal-Siraj spill the beans as funny confessions leave RCB teammates in splits

In the session organised by sports brand PUMA, the official kit partner for RCB, Karthik bowled a few googlies to his teammates in a candid conversation but their answers and confessions left everybody in splits.

An entertaining video, which was shared by PUMA on its social media platforms, features RCB captain Faf du Plessis, former skipper Virat Kohli and other RCB players - Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Anuj Rawat. The players were seen enjoying the challenge leaving their fans in splits with funny admissions by their favourite cricketers.

Speedster Siraj and Patel also revealed that they have eaten someone else's food in the dressing room.

Karthik, the seasoned campaigner from Tamil Nadu, has been in sublime form in the ongoing IPL 2022 and admitted to giving fashion advice to teammates that made Kohli laugh out loud.

Karthik, who is known for his wittiness and great sense of humour, was quick to add, "whether they [teammates] take it or not, that is another thing but I have tried."

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (April 19) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. LSG are being led by a former RCB cricketer, KL Rahul, and the newbies are looking in a red hot form in their debut season.

Under the leadership of former South Africa skipper, Du Plessis, the Royal Challengers have won four matches from their six games this season. Against LSG, the team would be looking to produce a clinical performance and jump to the second spot in the points table.

Karthik has scored 136 runs in the slog overs (between overs 17 and 20) of this season, five more than the next batter in the list (Shimron Hetmyer - 131). Karthik averages 197 this season, the best of all batters in the competition having been dismissed just once from the six innings he has been required to bat.