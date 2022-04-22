IPL 2022: Hayden picks the winner of KulCha contest!

And as the build gets momentum, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has weighed in his opinion as to among the "KulCha" duo will have the last laugh on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, but was shifted to Wankhede Stadium, following multiple COVID-19 cases being reported in the Capitals camp.

"I think its amazing to see these conditions in the TATA IPL favouring the spin bowlers. I'll go with Chahal because I think he's been such a master," Hayden said on the Cricket Live show in Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

The Indian wrist-spinners have emerged as the match-winners for their respective franchises in the ongoing season.

However, Hayden believes Chahal has an edge over his wrist-spin twin Kuldeep when asked about who will win the battle at Wankhede Stadium as the two teams face each other.

"You can see his confidence is there. He's just performing in every game, he's so consistent. For me, he's going to win the battle (against Kuldeep Yadav)," Hayden added.

Kuldeep and Chahal - the famed 'KulCha' of Indian cricket - have had a good outing in IPL 2022 so far and the battle between two on Friday night promises to be interesting.

The resurgent Capitals, under Rishabh Pant are battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp, but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat.

On the other hand, with current 'Orange Cap' holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and 'Purple Cap' holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer.

