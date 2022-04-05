IPL 2022: How you handle pressure is very important, says LSG’s Avesh Khan after four-wicket haul against SRH

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

One of the key performers for KL Rahul’s side was young pacer Avesh Khan. Khan, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the ongoing season of the IPL, pocketed a four-wicket haul and conceded just 24 runs in his four overs spell.

Khan’s brilliant 18th over took the game away from the Sunrisers as he picked up two wickets in the over to heavily dent their chances. Following Lucknow’s win, Avesh said that bowlers hardly have any respite in a tournament like the Indian Premier League and for him the key to success was handling the pressure.

Speaking during the virtual post-match press conference, player-of-the-match Khan said, “In IPL as a bowler there will be pressure on you in every match and how you handle that is very important. I never think that I am the main bowler of the team. I always try to take wickets for the team.

“If I start thinking that I am the main bowler, I will take pressure upon myself, which is unnecessary,” stated Khan.

After LSG skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda struck half-centuries to guide Lucknow to 169/7, the uncapped Khan was the highest wicket-taker for the new Lucknow franchise as they defended the total to get their second win of the season. Khan said his key focus was to take wickets for his side and the outing is obviously sweeter if you’re on the winning side.

“I am very happy to contribute to the winning cause. In the first match I got an opportunity to save 11 runs in one over which I couldn't. Today I was focused on taking wickets,” said Khan.

Lucknow restricted Sunrisers to 157 for 9 as Kane Williamson’s men fell to their second loss of the season.

The KL Rahul-led Sunrisers now have two wins from three matches. While newcomers Lucknow will next take on seasoned campaigners Delhi Capitals on Thursday (April 7) in their next encounter, Sunrisers will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (April 9). Both SRH and CSK are still to register a win this season.