IPL 2022: 'I am happy but a sportsperson is never satisfied,' says Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh

He has picked up just three wickets in nine games but after watching his phenomenal show in the tournament, cricket experts are calling for his inclusion in the national side for the T20 World Cup. However, the youngster looks far from satisfied with his performance.

"I am happy but a sportsperson is never satisfied. Grateful to be able to perform for the team whenever I am getting the opportunity," Arshdeep said after Punjab Kings lost by 20 runs to Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Friday night.

"I don't focus on individual performances because it is a team game. You just need to perform the role you have been assigned. "My plan has always been to bowl in good areas and let the batter make mistakes and in death overs, I just try to keep things simple," he added.

Arshdeep has not picked up too many wickets but his economy rate in the death overs, confidence and clear approach are noteworthy, which impressed the likes of Ian Bishop, Daniel Vettori and Graeme Swann, who called for the left-arm bowler's inclusion in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.

"I think when India picks their team, they are going to look at who picks up wickets in the powerplay and who's going to close down the game at the death and they probably have their powerplay bowlers in the likes of (Jasprit) Bumrah," Vettori had said.

"And I think Harshal Patel, Bumrah, Arshdeep are the guys they can look at at the back end because of their death prowess."

Earlier, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri claimed the left-arm quick might soon get a call up from the national selectors.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, former India captain Shastri said, "For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it's brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he's doing well in death overs. This shows he's moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team."

(With PTI inputs)