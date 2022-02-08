IPL: It has been a life changing 10-11 years: De Villiers reminisces RCB days

But for Royal Challengers Bangalore fans, one of their favourite cricketers will not be in the fray, having retired from the game last November. AB de Villiers has been a fan favourite and Mr. 360 has been an important key to the RCB line-up over the years. But with the former South African international retiring from the game last year, fans and teammates will miss the flamboyant batsman and the camaraderie that he shares with the team.

As the teams gear up for the mega auction, De Villiers, speaking to RCB Podcast, opened up about his time with the team. "RCB to me is family. I mean it has been a life changing 10-11 years to me. Like any other family, there are ups and downs. There are beautiful, there're amazing rides, there's a bit of everything. There are good relationships and then there are those which go sour and that is all part of the fun. I look back with no regrets. I think back on my career at RCB as the most amazing years of my life," said de Villiers.

Talking about playing in the IPL and his experience of playing in India, the former South African batsman said, "I have had the privilege of experiencing IPL cricket, the Indian crowd, and the Indian way of doing things for the last 15 years. Obviously growing up in India would have been interesting. Maybe I would have never played for India, who knows. It is tough to make it to the Indian team; you have to be a special player."

The IPL auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13 with 590 players set to be part of the auction. From the upcoming season, the IPL will be a ten-team tournament, with the addition of two news teams from this edition.