IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first India fast bowler to complete 250 T20 wickets

Bumrah got the wicket of his compatriot Washington Sundar on the final delivery of his spell in match number 65 of IPL 2022. It was his trademark yorker which got Bumrah the wicket and helped him enter an elite club.

Bumrah - who was playing his 206th T20 game - joined his India teammates Ravichandran Ashwin (274), Yuzvendra Chahal (271), Piyush Chawla (270), and Amit Mishra (262), in the elite club. Ashwin, Chahal, Chawla, and Mishra are all spinners.

Apart from Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the second pacer on the list with 223 scalps in the shortest format. His Mumbai Indians teammate Jaydev Unadkat is the third pacer from India with more than 200 wickets to his credit. Left-arm pacer Unadkat has 201 scalps in T20 cricket.

Bumrah - who has been playing for Mumbai Indians ever since he made his IPL debut - has picked up 142 wickets in the cash-rich domestic T20 league. He needs 8 more wickets to complete 150 scalps in the tournament.

In the match against Sunrisers, Bumrah finished with impressive figures of 4-0-32-1. The Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 193/6 after being put in to bat first by Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.

Riding over brilliant batting performances from Rahul Tripathi - who slammed his third fifty of the season - top-scored for the Sunrisers with 76 off 44 balls, opener Priyam Garg smashed 42 off 26 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran blazed away to 38 off 22.

Garg - who was playing his first game of the season - made an immediate impact as he shared a good partnership with Tripathi after in-form Abhishek Sharma was dismissed cheaply.

Tripathi, with the help of nine fours and three sixes, set himself up brilliantly for a memorable knock. He was ably complemented by Priyam Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38). Sunrisers then defeated Mumbai by 3 runs and remained in playoffs contention.