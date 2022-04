IPL 2022: KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

A win can swell KKR’s points tally to 8 and they will be in a better position to take a move towards the knockouts.

But the Delhi outfit too need a win, as they have just 2 points from three games and are in the bottom half of the table. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be keen to add two more points and that can give them a breathing space.

However, KKR under Shreyas Iyer is a confident and cohesive unit that can tackle most situations as they had shown while snatching a win against Mumbai Indians the other day.

This match, though the IPL 2022 is still in its infancy, can go a long way in shaping the fortunes of the teams as the tournament moves ahead.

So, in that context be a part of this potentially explosive game via MyKhel Dream11 Prediction, fantasy picks, possible playing 11 and Match prediction.

1. Squads KKR Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav. DC Squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal. 2. Playing 11 KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje. 3. Dream11 Prediction Dream11 Fantasy Picks 1: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Andre Russell, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Pat Cummins, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Sunil Narine, 10. Mustafizur Rahman, 11. Umesh Yadav. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain/Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. Dream11 Fantasy Picks 2: 1. Venkatesh Iyer, 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Sam Billings, 5. Rishabh Pant, 6. Andre Russell, 7 Pat Cummins, 8. Sunil Narine. 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Shardul Thakur, 11. Varun Chakravarthy. Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant, Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings. 4. Match Prediction KKR are the form side after grabbing a thunderous win over Mumbai Indians in their last match. On the contrary. DC looked insipid against Lucknow Super Giants in their defeat. So, our pick is Kolkata Knight Riders.