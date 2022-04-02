IPL 2022: KKR vs PBKS: Andre Russell's blitz, Umesh Yadav's consistent bowling helps Kolkata win big

Chasing a below-par target of 138, KKR romped home in some style courtesy of Russell's unbeaten knock of 70 in 31 deliveries. The right-handed batter from Jamaica unleashed his beast mode and he attacked Punjab Kings bowlers at will and scored runs at a strike rate of 225.81.

Chasing a below-par total, the Knight Riders cruised home in 14.3 overs as Russell and Sam Billings put up an unbeaten 45-ball 90 for the fifth wicket. Knight Riders didn't have the best of starts in the run chase as openers Ajinkya Rahane (12) and Venkatesh Iyer (3) failed to give a fine start.

Shreyas - who walked into the middle in the third over itself - scored a valuable 26 off 15 deliveries after Rahane fell cheaply. He was dismissed by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar soon after the fielding restrictions were lifted at the end of the powerplay.

Chahar then dismissed Nitish Rana for a duck and it seemed as if Punjab Kings bowlers will not make it easy for the chasing side in the run chase. However, the overseas pros in Sam Billings (24* off 23) and Russell propelled their team home comfortably.

Russell's knock was laced with 8 sixes and two four as the swashbuckler attacked the Punjab bowlers at will.

Kagiso Rabada and Chahar bowled well but perhaps they had too less to defend. Earlier in the day, Punjab batters had an off day as they were bundled out for a paltry 137 in 18.3 overs.

India pacer Umesh Yadav continued his menacing form with the ball as he returned with superb figures of 4/23 from his quota of four overs. The right-arm quick first dismissed Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal in front with another beauty for 1.

Shikhar Dhawan too didn't last long and he was removed by New Zealand pacer Tim Southee for 16. Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit three big sixes in his cameo of 9-ball 31 before he fell off Shivam Mavi's delivery.

The mystery spinners' duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled brilliantly for Kolkata in the match and helped the Knights prevent the Kings from scoring well.