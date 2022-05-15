IPL 2022: KL Rahul is learning well from LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir: Piyush Chawla

The Karnataka cricketer has marshalled his troops well in IPL 2022 season which is why the Super Giants look title favourites.

Chawla - who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders side under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy - claims the India batter is learning the captaincy skills from the World Cup-winning former Indian opener.

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR Stats And Records Preview: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Ashwin, Krunal approach big records

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022, Chawla said, "The way he's leading the side is thrilling to watch. He is leading the Super Giants brilliantly. It's good to see him going for the kill. He's placing slip fielders in the 11th-12th overs and looking to finish the game early. This is something which he's learning well from mentor Gautam Gambhir who was like this during his stint as IPL captain."

LSG is taking on Rajasthan Royals in Match 63 of IPL in the weekend double header on Sunday.

IPL 2022: LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also lauded KL Rahul for showing a lot of calmness and leading the IPL newbies by example.

Speaking on the same show Cricket Live on Star Sports, Harbhajan said, "The biggest propellant for this team's good show has been the way KL Rahul has led them from the front. He has been the leading run-getter for the side.

"His performance has encouraged other players to do better. He has shown a lot of calmness as a captain, which is always required in tournaments like these. Also, the management of this team has been very active since the beginning of the league. They picked the right team, picked the right coach and followed the right strategy."

The pre-match show of LSG vs RR begins at 6.30pm on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30pm IST.